Israeli TikTok trend mocking Iranian anchor fleeing airstrike sparks outrage

Tel Aviv: A new disturbing trend has gone viral on TikTok, where Israeli users are mocking an Iranian television anchor who was forced to flee during a live broadcast after an Israeli airstrike hit the studio in Tehran.

On June 16, Sahar Emami, a news presenter for Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, was live on air when an Israeli bombing reportedly struck the network’s headquarters. Emami was seen ducking for cover as the blast shook the studio. According to Iranian officials, the attack killed and wounded multiple IRIB staff members.

Despite the chaos, Emami resumed her broadcast from another studio soon after, reporting on the destruction and casualties.

However, instead of showing concern, Israeli TikTok creators have turned the moment into a meme.

TikTok Mockery: Towels, hijabs, and theatrical fear

In a growing number of videos, Israeli TikTokers—both men and women—dress in black clothing or towels to imitate Emami’s hijab and outfit. They perform exaggerated expressions of panic, flailing their arms or diving for cover in living rooms, balconies, and other domestic spaces.

Popular TikTok accounts involved in the trend include @nevo.amrani and @noa_33333, as identified by Al Jazeera.

One clip features a young man with a towel over his head, seated at a table mimicking a news anchor. As a loud sound is played off-camera, he throws himself dramatically to the floor. Another video shows a woman reenacting Emami’s reaction with over-the-top facial expressions and mock terror.

Israeli TikTok users are re-enacting the panic of Iranian anchor Sahar Emami as she fled an airstrike live on television. Critics have condemned the viral videos as “cruel” and “a celebration of trauma”.



Video: @AJEnglish pic.twitter.com/6xK1Zf5LOl — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 21, 2025

Backlash: ‘A Celebration of Trauma’

The videos have sparked widespread outrage, with journalists, human rights organisations, and online users condemning the trend as “cruel, dehumanising, and offensive.”

“This isn’t satire—it’s a digital celebration of trauma,” said a media ethics advocate. “Mocking journalists and civilians under threat diminishes empathy and normalises cruelty in war.”

Critics say the videos strip the moment of its seriousness, trivialising both Emami’s professional composure and the broader human cost of conflict.

Not the first time

This is not an isolated incident. Israeli social media users have previously posted videos mocking Palestinians in Gaza, often portraying the humanitarian crisis in the Strip—including lack of electricity, water, and food—as a joke.

In March 2025, a viral TikTok trend involved Israeli teens making fake charity calls, pretending to collect donations for Palestinian children. The prank calls often ended with disturbing or racist responses from family members, which were then posted online for laughs.