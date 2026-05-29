US, Iran agree 60-day ceasefire extension plan, Trump approval pending

The United States (US) and Iran have reached a preliminary agreement to extend their ceasefire for an additional 60 days, according to four sources familiar with the matter cited by Reuters.

The proposed memorandum of understanding has yet to receive the approval of US President Donald Trump, a step required before the arrangement can be formally adopted.

Sources said the framework is intended to sustain the current lull in hostilities and provide an opportunity for further engagement on issues that remain unresolved between the two countries.

One of the main subjects expected to be addressed during the proposed extension is Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The issue is likely to feature early in any talks held under the framework if it receives final approval.

The reported understanding marks a diplomatic effort to preserve stability following the latest round of attacks and create conditions for broader discussions on Iran’s nuclear activities.

The White House has not commented on the reports.

UKMTO keeps Hormuz threat level at ‘critical’

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reduced its threat assessment for the Gulf of Oman from “critical” to “severe” but retained a “critical” rating for the Strait of Hormuz.

In its latest advisory, the organisation said naval activity remains elevated and warned of ongoing risks from possible route mining and satellite navigation interference.

It also noted that vessel traffic through the strait remains well below pre-conflict levels.

JMIC ADVISORY NOTE 001 – UPDATE 051



Click here to view the full advisory ⤵️https://t.co/v6Iqge5966#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/SpjQryoYji — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) May 28, 2026

CENTCOM rejects Iran’s claim of downing US aircraft

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied Iranian media claims that an American aircraft had been shot down near Bushehr in southern Iran, calling the reports false.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said there was no loss of US aircraft and dismissed reports carried by Iranian state media. The command added that all US air assets had been accounted for and remained operational.

🚫CLAIM: Iran's state TV claimed Iranian forces downed a U.S. aircraft near Bushehr. FALSE.



✅TRUTH: No U.S. aircraft were shot down. All U.S. air assets are accounted for. pic.twitter.com/2EaKJ2Fj3d — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 28, 2026

Iran says it intercepted US drone near Bushehr

Iranian media said air defence systems shot down an alleged US drone near Bushehr late Thursday.

Separately, reports said Iranian forces fired warning shots at four vessels near the Strait of Hormuz over an alleged unauthorised crossing.

Iran envoy holds talks with Brazilian, Egyptian officials in Moscow

Senior Iranian political figure and former interim foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani held separate meetings with Celso Amorim and a rp Egyptian national security official in Moscow.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the discussions focused on developments in West Asia and prospects for expanding cooperation between Tehran and Brasília, while also reflecting Iran’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with regional and international partners.

India-bound oil tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz

An oil tanker carrying petroleum for India has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz and is en route to Visakhapatnam, according to maritime tracking data.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel Nissos Keros, which departed Shajrah on May 21, is expected to reach the eastern Indian port on June 3.

The passage comes amid continued scrutiny of the strategic waterway, where Iranian authorities said 23 commercial vessels crossed during the past 24 hours following coordination with naval officials.

US expands sanctions on Iran

The United States announced fresh sanctions targeting networks accused of supporting Iran’s military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The measures include restrictions on eight entities, eight vessels, three additional firms and an individual linked to Iranian oil and petrochemical trade, Al Jazeera reported.

Washington also sanctioned Hong Kong-based companies allegedly involved in a multibillion-dollar Iranian oil sales network.