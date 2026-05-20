US-Iran deal may be announced within hours after intense mediation

Diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran intensified on Wednesday, May 20, with reports suggesting a draft agreement between Washington and Tehran could be finalised within hours.

Al Arabiya, citing sources, reported that negotiations over the wording of the agreement were nearing completion. The report added that Pakistan’s army chief is expected to visit Tehran on Thursday to help announce the framework of the deal, while another round of negotiations may be held in Islamabad after the Haj season.

US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran had reached their “final stages”, while warning that Washington remained prepared to resume military action if diplomacy failed.

“We’re going to give this one shot,” Trump told reporters. “Either we make a deal or we will have to do some harsh things.”

Pakistan steps up mediation between Tehran and Washington

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in efforts to prevent a wider regional conflict.

CBS News, citing diplomatic sources, reported that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi travelled to Tehran as part of renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a peace agreement between Iran and the United States. Iranian media said it was Naqvi’s second visit to Tehran within a week.

Pakistan’s Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi, center, stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP /PTI)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that negotiations with Washington were continuing through Pakistan. He said Tehran’s position focused on securing sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and recognition of its nuclear rights under international agreements.

Russia also said it was prepared to support negotiations if requested by both sides, while insisting Moscow would not impose itself on the diplomatic process.

Trump warns of fresh strikes if diplomacy collapses

Trump said he had recently halted plans for additional strikes in order to allow diplomacy more time, but warned that military action remained an option.

“Ideally, I’d like to see few people killed as opposed to a lot,” Trump said while speaking to reporters near Washington.

He added that he was “in no hurry” to reach an agreement and dismissed suggestions that domestic politics were influencing his decisions on Iran.

Trump also claimed that the United States had “essentially taken over” Iran and joked that he could “run for prime minister” in Israel because of his popularity there.

Strait of Hormuz crisis raises fears over global trade

The Strait of Hormuz remained at the centre of international concern as Iran tightened oversight of maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Iranian state television reported that five large oil tankers crossed the strait after coordination with the Revolutionary Guard. The IRGC navy later said 26 commercial vessels, including tankers and cargo ships, had passed through the route in the past 24 hours.

Iran has insisted that all vessels coordinate with its authorities before transiting the strait. Tehran recently announced the formation of a new authority tasked with managing traffic through Hormuz.

Oil tankers pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions. Photo: X

Reports from Iran’s Qeshm Island suggested maritime traffic had slowed sharply, with several vessels waiting near Gulf waters amid tighter Iranian security procedures.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization warned that continued disruption in Hormuz could trigger a global food price crisis because of the route’s role in transporting oil and fertiliser supplies.

Bloomberg meanwhile reported that NATO allies are informally discussing a possible role in protecting maritime navigation in the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia backs diplomacy and Pakistan’s mediation

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan welcomed Washington’s decision to continue diplomacy and praised Pakistan’s mediation efforts.

He urged Iran to seize the opportunity to avoid further escalation and restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House also confirmed Trump will attend the June 15-17 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, where the Iran conflict and Hormuz crisis are expected to dominate discussions with allies.

Israel raises military alert amid Hezbollah attacks

Military tensions across the region remained high despite diplomatic activity.

Israeli ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter said any agreement with Iran must include strict verification measures and prevent Tehran from advancing its missile and nuclear programmes.

Israel’s military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said the armed forces remained on the “highest level of alert” and prepared for any escalation.

The Israeli army issued evacuation warnings for areas in southern Lebanon ahead of strikes targeting Hezbollah positions. Israeli forces later carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling in Kfarshouba, Siddiqin, Ghandouriyeh and Yahmar al-Shaqif.

The Israeli military said two officers and a soldier were wounded in a Hezbollah drone attack in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah later claimed missile attacks targeting Israeli troops and military vehicles near Rashaf.

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli attacks had killed at least 3,073 people and wounded 9,362 since fighting resumed on March 2.

Iran warns of ‘forceful response’ to renewed conflict

Iranian officials accused the United States and Israel of attempting to reignite the conflict despite ongoing negotiations.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Tehran was preparing a “forceful response” to any renewed attacks.

“The enemy’s movements show that despite economic and political pressure, it has not abandoned its military objectives,” Ghalibaf said.

"We felt trapped in two unwinnable wars and a disproportionate share of fighters came from our neighborhood" — JDV, Hillbilly Elegy, Ch 11.



Hillbilly 2 incoming. America's poor & forgotten will foot the bill for the broligarchs, Dimon the demon, and the beltway war merchants. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) May 20, 2026

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards earlier warned that any renewed war would spread beyond West Asia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the foreign ministry remained in direct daily coordination with the armed forces to safeguard national interests.

Mojtaba Khamenei meanwhile praised what he described as Iran’s “unique historical resistance” against the United States and Israel, saying national unity had strengthened during the conflict.

Mojtaba Khamenei (Credit: Tasmin/Wikimedia Commons)

Oil prices fall amid hopes of diplomatic breakthrough

Oil prices dropped by nearly five per cent on Wednesday following reports of progress in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

However, the conflict continued to affect energy markets. The American Automobile Association said average petrol prices in the United States had climbed above four dollars per gallon, with seven states recording prices above five dollars.

The UAE also confirmed progress on a new oil pipeline project designed to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. ADNOC chief executive Sultan Al Jaber said construction was already 50 per cent complete and expected to finish next year.

Iran invited to UN Security Council meeting

Iran confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had been invited to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting later this month focused on international peace and security.

Tehran said no final decision had yet been made regarding his participation.

Meanwhile, internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks reported that Iran has remained under a near-total internet shutdown for more than 80 days since fighting escalated earlier this year.

NetBlocks graph shows prolonged internet shutdown across Iran since late February 2026.

In Washington, The Washington Post reported that senior intelligence official Amaryllis Fox Kennedy resigned from two administration positions, with sources linking the move partly to disagreements over US involvement in Iran.