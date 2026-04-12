US–Iran ceasefire talks collapse after 14-hour marathon in Islamabad

Negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran collapsed early on Sunday, April 12, after marathon talks in Pakistan, with US Vice President J D Vance confirming that the American delegation is leaving Islamabad without an agreement.

According to Reuters, the talks lasted around 14 hours, ending with both sides agreeing only to continue technical exchanges through documents, signalling a breakdown in high-level negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

“We have not reached any agreement,” Vance said, adding that Iran had refused to accept Washington’s terms, including a commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons. He confirmed that US negotiators would return to Washington, describing the outcome as a setback despite “good faith” efforts.

#WATCH | US-Iran peace talks | Islamabad, Pakistan: US Vice President JD Vance says, "…We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms. I think we were quite flexible, we were quite accommodating. The President told us – you need to come… pic.twitter.com/vYgHiYBD7i — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Also Read First phase of US–Iran ceasefire talks concludes in Pakistan

Iran’s state-run Tasnim news agency, however, said that “excessive demands” from the United States had prevented progress towards a common framework.

Iran signals no immediate plans for further talks

Iran has no plans for a next round of negotiations following the Islamabad talks, according to Fars News Agency, citing a source close to the negotiating team.

The source said the American delegation was “looking for an excuse” to leave the negotiating table and accused Washington of failing to lower its expectations during the discussions.

It added that the US had demanded concessions it had been unable to achieve during the war, underscoring the deep divisions that ultimately led to the collapse of the talks.

US–Iran talks see mood swings during first Islamabad round

The first round of US–Iran talks in Islamabad saw tensions fluctuate at different points during the discussions, underscoring the fragile and volatile nature of the negotiations.

A Pakistani source, quoted by Reuters, said, “There were mood swings from the two sides and the temperature went up and down during the meeting.”

Hormuz tensions and nuclear dispute stall US–Iran talks

Key issues such as the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear rights emerged as major points of contention in the negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Iran’s Press TV reported that the talks in Islamabad ended after what it described as “excessive demands” by the US prevented a framework from being reached. It added that “various issues, including the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear rights, and other issues, have been among the points of contention”.

Vance: US delegation leaves Pakistan after talks collapse

Vance said the US had offered what he described as a flexible and comprehensive deal but “could not make any headway” with the Iranian side.

He added that he had spoken to US President Donald Trump “a half dozen times” during the negotiations and remained in constant contact with senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the United States Central Command.

US-Iran Peace Talks | Pakistan: US Vice President JD Vance leaves from Islamabad after the US and Iran failed to reach an agreement.



In a press conference, the US Vice President said, "…The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. I think that is bad news for Iran… pic.twitter.com/ZAja4R5Jxy — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

“We were constantly in communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith,” Vance was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

US–Iran negotiations in Islamabad: key developments

The talks in Islamabad are being led by US Vice President J D Vance and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the negotiations have been “intensive”, involving continuous exchanges of messages and draft texts since Saturday morning, facilitated by Pakistan.

While U.S. authorities accuse Iran of lacking “good faith” and engaging in “extortion,” elements within the U.S. policy and media space are outright recommending the assassination of Iranian negotiators in the event that negotiations fail.



Is this not, in effect, a policy… pic.twitter.com/DeDrnUhe0o — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) April 11, 2026

Iran’s Fars news agency reported that expert-level discussions continued more than 15 hours after they began, reflecting sustained engagement despite the absence of a formal agreement.

A Pakistani official, quoted by The Washington Post, described the talks as “largely positive” but volatile, noting that continued technical discussions indicate early-stage progress.

At least three aircraft from Tehran landed at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan airbase during the negotiations. The aircraft were operated by Pouya Air, an Iranian cargo airline widely believed to be linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including its Quds Force and Aerospace Force.

Strait of Hormuz crisis: shipping halted, tensions rise

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the crisis, with shipping largely halted and hundreds of vessels stranded. Before the conflict, more than 100 ships transited the corridor daily, carrying around 20 percent of global oil and gas supplies.

Iranian state television, citing the IRGC navy, warned that any military vessels attempting to cross the strait would be met with a “firm” or “severe” response. The force asserted full control over the waterway and said passage would only be granted to civilian vessels under specific regulations, while denying that US ships had crossed.

The US military, however, said two Navy warships had transited the strait to clear mines allegedly laid by Iran. Minesweeping operations are ongoing to secure navigation routes.

Trump’s statements and US stance

US President Donald Trump said American forces had “defeated” Iran militarily and destroyed 150 naval vessels, adding that the US is conducting minesweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

He stated that an agreement with Iran “may or may not” be reached but maintained that the United States would be “victorious either way”. He also warned that China would face significant consequences if it supplies weapons to Tehran.

China arms concerns during ceasefire

CNN, citing intelligence sources, reported that China is preparing to send shoulder-fired air defence systems to Iran.

The report suggested that Tehran may be using the ceasefire period to rebuild its military arsenal with the support of foreign partners, adding complexity to the negotiations.

Lebanon conflict continues despite talks

In southern Lebanon, Israeli air strikes continued across several towns, including Qounine, Kfar, Haris, Rashaf, Sarbin, Qana and areas near Halta farm, resulting in casualties.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah said it fired rockets and missiles at Israeli positions near Bint Jbeil, east of Khiam, and in Rashaf.

Al Jazeera reported that overnight raids struck multiple locations, underscoring continued hostilities even as negotiations proceed in Islamabad.

Lebanon ceasefire talks and diplomatic outreach

Lebanese authorities confirmed a rare diplomatic exchange involving the Lebanese ambassador, the Israeli ambassador to Washington, and the US ambassador to Beirut.

The parties agreed to hold a meeting at the US State Department on Tuesday to discuss a potential ceasefire framework.

Pakistan has indicated that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire arrangement, while Israel has denied this, highlighting ongoing disagreements.

UN warning over humanitarian crisis

United Nations agencies expressed “grave concern” over continued violations of international humanitarian law in the region, six weeks after the escalation triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Senior officials, including UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, stressed that “even wars have rules” and called for accountability.

Humanitarian situation in southern Lebanon

UNICEF warned that hospitals in hard-to-reach areas of southern Lebanon are cut off, making humanitarian assistance critical.

The agency said it is delivering medical supplies, safe water, hygiene kits and baby kits to affected communities, but cautioned that aid remains insufficient.

In hard-to-reach areas like Tebnine, in South Lebanon, damaged hospitals continue to function while cut off from the rest of the country.



Inside, hundreds of patients are being treated. Many are children.



UNICEF teams are on the ground, delivering life-saving medical supplies,… pic.twitter.com/KDted4jqa1 — UNICEF Lebanon (@UNICEFLebanon) April 11, 2026

Fragile ceasefire, uncertain outcome

Despite extended negotiations, both sides continue to hold firm positions. Iranian officials have emphasised “red lines”, while US officials have signalled readiness for multiple outcomes.

With tensions in the Strait of Hormuz unresolved, ongoing violence in Lebanon and concerns over external military support, the ceasefire remains fragile, and the prospects for a comprehensive agreement uncertain.