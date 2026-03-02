US-Israel attack Iran: Charter flights from Oman for Indians in Gulf

Indian nationals should follow verified channels for updates and travel assistance.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 6:25 pm IST
Indian flag with travel assistance text, symbolising support for Indian travellers in UAE.
travel assistance for Indians in UAE

As the ongoing geopolitical tension between the United States, Israel, and Iran enters Day 3, the Indian Government has issued an important travel update for Indians stuck in Gulf countries.

Indian nationals should follow verified channels for updates and travel assistance. Passengers are advised to follow the “Travel Assistance for Indians in UAE” WhatsApp channel for authenticated information and on-ground support.

Charter flights from Oman; check here for details

Dubai to Oman

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026
  • Bus transfer from Dubai to Oman City or Airport
  • Fare: 999 AED (Rs 24,881.69)

Dubai to Oman (with stay and support)

  • Bus transfer from Dubai to Oman City or airport
  • One-night stay in a five-star hotel
  • On-ground coordination support
  • Fare: 1,499 AED (Rs 37,334.99)

Dubai to Mumbai (via Muscat)

  • Transfer from Dubai to Muscat
  • One-night stay in a five-star hotel
  • Flight from Muscat to Mumbai
  • Fare: 3,999 AED (Rs 99,601.49)

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 6:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button