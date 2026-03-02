US-Israel attack Iran: Charter flights from Oman for Indians in Gulf

As the ongoing geopolitical tension between the United States, Israel, and Iran enters Day 3, the Indian Government has issued an important travel update for Indians stuck in Gulf countries.

Indian nationals should follow verified channels for updates and travel assistance. Passengers are advised to follow the “Travel Assistance for Indians in UAE” WhatsApp channel for authenticated information and on-ground support.

Charter flights from Oman; check here for details

Dubai to Oman

Bus transfer from Dubai to Oman City or Airport

Fare: 999 AED (Rs 24,881.69)

Dubai to Oman (with stay and support)

Bus transfer from Dubai to Oman City or airport

One-night stay in a five-star hotel

On-ground coordination support

Fare: 1,499 AED (Rs 37,334.99)

Dubai to Mumbai (via Muscat)