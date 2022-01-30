US IT recruitment training: Siasat organizes demo on Feb 1

Hyderabad: Siasat is going to organize a demo of US IT recruitment training at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The duration of the training is 15 days and there is a 100 percent placement assurance. There are a total of 500 vacancies in US IT recruitment.

Job seekers who have completed graduation and post-graduation can attend the demo at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, Abids, opposite Rama Krishna Theatre.

Although it is a night shift job, a drop facility will be provided to the selected candidates.

For further details, candidates can dial 9393876978 or 9652813994.