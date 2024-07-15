US judge dismisses ‘classified documents’ case against Trump

The criminal case accusing former US President Donald Trump of mishandling classified information was dismissed on Monday, July 5, after the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith was reportedly found unconstitutional.

A report by Reuters said that Florida-based judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated by Trump, ruled that the prosecutor was unlawfully appointed to his role and did not have the authority to bring the case.

The ruling comes two days after Trump was targetted in an assassination bid at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania.

Challenging Democratic President Joe Biden, Trump is now set to be formally named the Republican presidential candidate in Milwaukee.

As prosecutors can appeal the ruling, courts in other cases have been upholding the US Justice Department’s ability to appoint special counsels to handle certain politically sensitive investigations.

Meanwhile, Smith’s spokesperson did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Reuters said that the ruling throws the case’s future into doubt as Smith is also prosecuting Trump in federal court in Washington for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election. However, his lawyers have not made any similar challenge to the special counsel in that case.

