US labour market surges by adding 336,000 jobs in September

Job growth to end the summer was hotter than initially thought. In addition to August's upward revisions, July’s gains were revised up by 79,000 to 236,000.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th October 2023 9:43 pm IST
US labour market surges by adding 336,000 jobs in September
Representative Image

New Delhi: The US labour market surged in September, blowing expectations out of the water by adding 336,000, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on Friday, the media reported.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

It is the largest monthly employment gain since January and is significantly above August’s net gain of 227,000 jobs, which was revised up by 40,000 from initial estimates, CNN reported.

Job growth to end the summer was hotter than initially thought. In addition to August’s upward revisions, July’s gains were revised up by 79,000 to 236,000.

MS Education Academy

In September, leisure and hospitality helped drive job growth higher, with 96,000 jobs added.

Also Read
2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi

That’s above the pace of 61,000 jobs a month that this sector has seen during the past 12 months, according to the BLS report, CNN reported.

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.8 per cent in August, and the number of unemployed workers was essentially unchanged at 6.4 million.

Consensus estimates from economists were for 170,000 net jobs added and a jobless rate of 3.7 per cent, according to Refinitiv.

While September marks the 33rd consecutive month of job growth for the US, the Federal Reserve has been aiming to slow the economy and cool down the labor market, CNN reported.

Dow futures tumbled by more than 200 points on the news, with futures on the S&P and Nasdaq falling by around 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, as traders anticipated an additional rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th October 2023 9:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Jobs updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button