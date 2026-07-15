US launches fresh Iran strikes as Hormuz tensions deepen

The United States launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, July 15, saying the operation targeted military capabilities Tehran has used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation began at 6 a.m. ET, describing the strikes as part of efforts to weaken Iran’s ability to threaten maritime traffic through one of the world’s busiest energy corridors.

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“The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

At 6 a.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran. The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 15, 2026

The latest operation came hours after Washington reinstated a naval blockade on Iranian ports, further escalating military tensions in the region.

CENTCOM details latest strike operation

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it completed a morning round of strikes against Iran at 7:30 am ET on Wednesday, July 15.

According to CENTCOM, the 90-minute operation targeted coastal defence systems, as well as cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island.

The command said the strikes were intended to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Explosion reported in Shiraz

An explosion was reported in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, Iranian media said.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the cause of the blast, its exact location or whether there were any casualties.

Europe warns airlines over Middle East airspace

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has raised the threat level for airlines operating in the Middle East, Bloomberg reported, urging carriers to avoid flying through the region amid the growing risk of missile and drone attacks.

EASA said unexpected military developments, along with the potential use of missiles, drones, fighter jets and air defence systems, pose a significant risk to civilian aircraft operating at all altitudes across the affected airspace.

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IMO warns against Hormuz transit

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) said the Strait of Hormuz remains too dangerous for commercial vessels to transit.

Speaking to Bloomberg Radio, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the strategic waterway remains unsafe because of the ongoing conflict.

“I will maintain the message of upholding international law, for countries to do the same thing, and for companies — at this stage, particularly with the volatility — not to take risks to transit through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.