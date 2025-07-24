US launches probe into Harvard’s participation in Exchange Visitor Program

Washington: The US State Department has said that it is opening an investigation into Harvard University’s continued eligibility as a sponsor for the Exchange Visitor Program, which allows foreign students and scholars to participate in exchange programs in the US.

The investigation marks the Trump administration’s renewed effort to restrict the admission of overseas students at the country’s oldest university, Xinhua news agency reported.

“To maintain their privilege to sponsor exchange visitors, sponsors must comply with all regulations, including conducting their programs in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the US,” US State Secretary Marco Rubio said on Wednesday in a statement.

“The investigation will ensure that State Department programs do not run contrary to our nation’s interests,” Rubio added.

The Trump administration has designated combating anti-semitism a foreign policy aim, and State Department officials have maintained that statements as broad as calls to cut off military aid to Israel could be grounds for revoking a non-citizen’s visa. The federal government has also suggested that Harvard’s ties to China could be a national security threat.

The Wednesday probe is yet another escalation in the Trump administration’s ongoing pressure campaign into Harvard, which has continued to ramp up even as the two parties pursue negotiations in Washington.

Two weeks ago, the administration threatened Harvard’s accreditation status and subpoenaed the University for records related to alleged misconduct by international students.

Harvard was given one week to comply with the extensive request, which was served by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and asked for details on international students’ post-graduation employment through Optional Practical Training and any videos of international students protesting on campus since 2020.

A spokesperson for Harvard University said in a statement that this investigation is “yet another retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard’s First Amendment rights,” while noting that Harvard is committed to continuing to comply with the applicable Exchange Visitor Program regulations.

Earlier this week, Judge Allison Burroughs from the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts held a hearing on the Trump administration’s cuts to Harvard’s federal funding — an estimated total of more than $2.6 billion.

In a social media post, US President Donald Trump called the judge “a total disaster,” pledging that his administration would file an immediate appeal should the ruling go against them.