US lawmakers push power link for India-Middle East-Europe corridor

Washington: A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has urged the Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Ben Black to prioritise an undersea electricity project they described as central to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Congressmen Brad Schneider and Gus Bilirakis led the initiative, asking the Trump administration to support the Great Sea Interconnector, which is planned to link the electricity grids of Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

The lawmakers said the Eastern Mediterranean would serve as an important gateway for IMEC, the ambitious trade and infrastructure corridor designed to connect India with Europe through the Middle East.

“The Eastern Mediterranean will play a vitally important role as a gateway to IMEC, and the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) is a key strategic infrastructure project central to the development of the corridor,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Rubio and Black.

They said that completing the interconnector would advance US security and economic interests while strengthening key American partnerships across the region.

“The United States has a clear interest in ensuring that this transformation strengthens our partners, diversifies energy routes, deepens regional integration and advances a transparent alternative to infrastructure dominated by strategic competitors,” they added.

“By linking the electricity grids of Greece, Cyprus and Israel, the GSI project will connect key US partners across a strategically vital corridor.”

“The proposed project would help connect Cyprus to the European electricity transmission system. It would also strengthen Israel’s security of supply and support clean and reliable power flows between Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean,” the lawmakers said.

They described the Eastern Mediterranean as an emerging energy and infrastructure hub linking Europe, the Middle East and India.

“As strong supporters of America’s partnerships with Greece, Cyprus and Israel, we urge the Department of State and the US International Development Finance Corporation to prioritise the Great Sea Interconnector,” the letter said.

The lawmakers also sought a classified briefing on the difficulties confronting the project.

“The United States has a longstanding interest in promoting stability, security and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean,” they wrote.

“We urge you to prioritise this project and request a classified briefing to discuss geopolitical challenges to its completion.”

The letter was also signed by Representatives Jake Auchincloss, Dan Goldman, Craig Goldman and Haley Stevens.

Schneider and Bilirakis introduced the bipartisan Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act in May 2025.

The measure seeks to anchor the region more firmly in US foreign policy and reinforce its role as a strategic link between India, the Middle East and Europe.

The legislation calls for greater US support for cross-border infrastructure and energy interconnectors. It also seeks stronger strategic coordination with Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Egypt and other regional partners.

The bill cleared the House Foreign Affairs Committee in January and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in June, according to the material released by Schneider’s office.

The lawmakers said the Great Sea Interconnector would directly advance the objectives of that legislation. They also presented it as an alternative to infrastructure controlled or dominated by US strategic competitors.

IMEC was announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a memorandum setting out plans for rail, shipping, energy and digital links.

The proposed corridor comprises an eastern route connecting India with the Gulf and a northern route connecting the Gulf with Europe. Its supporters see it as a way to shorten trade routes, improve regional connectivity and encourage closer economic integration across three regions.