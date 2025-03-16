US may impose travel ban on citizens of 43 countries – Draft list released

The United States (US) is planning to impose a travel ban on citizens of 43 countries. The restrictions would be broader than the ones imposed during the first term of Donald Trump.

As per the draft list, these countries will be divided into three categories.

Total travel ban to the US for citizens of 11 countries

The countries will be divided into three lists: red, orange, and yellow.

As per the New York Times, citizens of the countries listed in the red list will be barred from entering the US. The tentative red list includes:

Afghanistan Bhutan Cuba Iran Libya North Korea Somalia Sudan Syria Venezuela Yemen

Although the list was developed by the State Department, changes are likely as it is being reviewed by officials.

Other two lists

Apart from the list of countries whose citizens may face a total travel ban to the US, there are two other lists. The first list, termed as ‘orange,’ includes 10 countries whose affluent business travelers might be allowed to travel to the US. However, ordinary citizens from these countries are likely to face hurdles while applying for visas.

The countries on the list are:

Belarus Eritrea Haiti Laos Myanmar Pakistan Russia Sierra Leone South Sudan Turkmenistan

The proposal also includes a draft ‘yellow’ list of 22 countries. These countries may get 60 days to clear up perceived deficiencies. The countries are:

Angola Antigua and Barbuda Benin Burkina Faso Cambodia Cameroon Cape Verde Chad Republic of Congo Democratic Republic of Congo Dominica Equatorial Guinea Gambia Liberia Malawi Mali Mauritania St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia Sao Tome and Principe Vanuatu Zimbabwe

These lists are still in the draft stage. The final list of countries is likely to be finalized soon.