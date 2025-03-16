US may impose travel ban on citizens of 43 countries – Draft list released

As per the draft list, these countries will be divided into three categories.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2025 11:13 am IST
3 Indian firms among dozens sanctioned by US for ties with Iran
US flag

The United States (US) is planning to impose a travel ban on citizens of 43 countries. The restrictions would be broader than the ones imposed during the first term of Donald Trump.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

As per the draft list, these countries will be divided into three categories.

Total travel ban to the US for citizens of 11 countries

The countries will be divided into three lists: red, orange, and yellow.

MS Creative School

As per the New York Times, citizens of the countries listed in the red list will be barred from entering the US. The tentative red list includes:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Bhutan
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
  6. North Korea
  7. Somalia
  8. Sudan
  9. Syria
  10. Venezuela
  11. Yemen

Although the list was developed by the State Department, changes are likely as it is being reviewed by officials.

Also Read
US-based company conducts interviews for jobs in Hyderabad

Other two lists

Apart from the list of countries whose citizens may face a total travel ban to the US, there are two other lists. The first list, termed as ‘orange,’ includes 10 countries whose affluent business travelers might be allowed to travel to the US. However, ordinary citizens from these countries are likely to face hurdles while applying for visas.

The countries on the list are:

  1. Belarus
  2. Eritrea
  3. Haiti
  4. Laos
  5. Myanmar
  6. Pakistan
  7. Russia
  8. Sierra Leone
  9. South Sudan
  10. Turkmenistan

The proposal also includes a draft ‘yellow’ list of 22 countries. These countries may get 60 days to clear up perceived deficiencies. The countries are:

  1. Angola
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Benin
  4. Burkina Faso
  5. Cambodia
  6. Cameroon
  7. Cape Verde
  8. Chad
  9. Republic of Congo
  10. Democratic Republic of Congo
  11. Dominica
  12. Equatorial Guinea
  13. Gambia
  14. Liberia
  15. Malawi
  16. Mali
  17. Mauritania
  18. St. Kitts and Nevis
  19. St. Lucia
  20. Sao Tome and Principe
  21. Vanuatu
  22. Zimbabwe

These lists are still in the draft stage. The final list of countries is likely to be finalized soon.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2025 11:13 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button