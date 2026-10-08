US military losses ‘far higher’ than govt figures: Iran FM

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday, October 8, said the actual casualties of American soldiers and US military equipment losses are far higher than what is being disclosed.

“In May, the Congressional Research Service admitted that Iran’s Armed Forces had taken out 42 US military aircraft. Now: 81,” he wrote on social media. “Real toll is far higher.”

Questioning the US military’s assessment, Araghchi said, “Proof? CENTCOM won’t let a sitting Senator inspect bases it claims are fine. You can fool all the people some of the time…”

What the Congressional Research Service report says

The report published by the Congressional Research Service was updated on October 5 and lists 81 fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft, as well as uncrewed aircraft systems. The report, titled “US Aircraft Combat Losses in Operation Epic Fury: Considerations for Congress,” said these aircraft were “reportedly lost or damaged” in US military operations in Iran since the start of the war on February 28.

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The report said the list was put together from news reports, statements by the US Department of Defence and US Central Command (CENTCOM), and the Department of Defence Inspector General.

The number of aircraft may “remain subject to revision” for various reasons, the report said, including ongoing combat activity, classification and attribution. It observed that some aircraft damaged in war may have been returned to active service.

According to the report, September estimates from the Congressional Budget Office placed military equipment losses through August 1 between USD 1.9 billion and USD 3.3 billion, with final totals contingent on Pentagon replacement plans.

Citing US officials, an Axios news report said US President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on resuming operations in Iran. However, the Pentagon has been directed to prepare for possible strikes. The Pentagon told CENTCOM days ago to finish preparations for resuming combat operations in Iran, the report said. No specific date was announced for launching strikes.