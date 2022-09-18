US: New Jersey Democrats pass resolution seeking FBI, CIA probe into Hindutva groups

The Teaneck Democratic Municipal Committee (TDMC) in New Jersey on September 12 passed a resolution against Hindu nationalist hate groups operating in the US, seeking an FBI, and CIA investigation into their functioning.

The resolution was passed in view of the academic scholars receiving threat emails from Hindu right-wing outfits for organising the “Dismantling Hindutva” conclave in 2021.

“All people must be able to live without fear irrespective of their race, ethnicity gender, religious belief, and sexual orientation.” the resolution stated. The committee pointed out that certain rightwing groups including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad America, and Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation operate across the US and are exempted from tax.

The committee further stated that these groups along with several others have direct or indirect relations with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in India. The resolution has been passed following the recent independence day parade carried out in New Jersey where “Daddy Bulldozer” with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s photographs were paraded.

“A bulldozer which has been weaponized against minorities was part of the New Jersey India Independence Day parade with giant pictures of Yogi Adityanath as ‘Daddy Bulldozer’, responsible for demolishing homes of peaceful protestors,” the resolution said.

TDMC also stated that “controversial BJP spokesman Sambit Patra served as Grand Marshall”, in support of the demolitions.

The democrats further cited Amnesty International which urged the Indian government to stop the demolition of Muslim-owned properties. They went on to cite a 2017 report by the World Watch List which placed India 10th among the 15 most dangerous countries in the world for Christians.

The resolution also highlighted that VHP America invited hate monger Yati Narsighanand to a temple. He has been stoking the anti-Muslim sentiments in India over the past few months. The Democrats expressed concern over the inflation of such groups into politics, stating that right-wing extremists were successful in blocking Resolution no 417 which warned against the increasing effect of Hindu nationalism across the US.

This has prevented the authorities from acting against the Hindu extremists. It is to be noted that the Hindutva groups also targeted academic scholars such as Audrey Truschke, threatening them with million of emails calling for their rape. This came at a time when 50 universities in the US backed the online conclave on “Dismantling Hindutva.”

The TDMC further referred to US Code 22 wherein chapter 38 defines terrorism as “Premeditated, politically motivated violence against noncombatant targets by subnational groups or clandestine groups, usually intended to influence an audience.”

The TDMC has urged representatives Bob Menendez, Cory Booker, and Congressman Josh Gotthiemer to request the FBI and CIA to investigate the foreign organisations and the threats sent to academics regarding the dismantling Hindutva conference.