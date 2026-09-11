US PrSM missiles used in Iran’s Lamerd strike, 21 killed: Report

US-made Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) were used in the February 28, 2026, attacks on Lamerd Stadium in Iran, which killed at least 21 civilians and wounded around 170 people, according to an August 2026 report by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Titled Crime at 5:10 pm, the report was prepared by the ministry’s Deputy for Legal and International Affairs. Its subtitle describes it as a report on attacks by the Israeli Zionist regime and the United States on Lamerd Stadium.

Images showing damage and explosions in Lamerd.

The report said the strikes hit several civilian locations, including a football field, a girls’ volleyball hall, a blood transfusion centre and residential and commercial areas.

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Children among civilians killed

According to the report, one missile struck an open football field where around 17–18 children aged eight to 12 were practising. Two children, including Ilya Khatami, and their coach were killed.

The report also documented an attack on a girls’ volleyball hall where players aged 14 to 16 were present.

Fragments from a third missile reached the pavement and area beside a blood transfusion centre, the report said. A 17-year-old son of the centre’s security guard was killed after a fragment struck his head.

The report identified two-year-old Avina Barzegar as the youngest victim. It said a pellet passed through a wall in her family’s yard and struck her chest, causing haemorrhagic shock and aortic rupture.

The document listed at least 21 civilian deaths, with 19 people killed on the day of the attacks and two dying the following day. It also reported around 170 wounded, including people who suffered limb disabilities, spinal cord injuries and blindness.

Images of civilians killed in the Lamerd attacks.

Wounded people receive treatment after the Lamerd attacks.

2,000 impact points recorded

The report said the damage pattern was central to its identification of the PrSM.

It said at least 2,000 pellet impact points were counted across an approximately 150-metre section of Amiri Street, with damage to asphalt, passenger vehicles and an oil tanker.

Graphic of the US-made PrSM missile.

The tanker suffered extensive leakage and caught fire, according to the report. Nearby businesses were also damaged.

A beauty salon’s thick plexiglass sign had more than 50 small holes, while a nearby real estate agency had a shattered glass entrance and numerous impact marks inside.

The report said around 700 pellet impact points were counted across a row of about eight houses, although it assessed that the actual number was higher. Similar patterns were reported in the Motahari and Palestine neighbourhoods.

Report disputes explanation for damage

The report said US authorities attributed the Lamerd damage to technical malfunctions involving Iranian air-defence missiles or to Iran’s own missile fire.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry report rejected that explanation, saying the damage pattern was inconsistent with Iranian air-defence systems including Sayyad, Sevom Khordad and Hoveyzeh.

It argued that the characteristics of the damage were consistent with the PrSM and pointed to videos showing mid-air explosions.

Buildings damaged and fires reported after the Lamerd strikes.

Report claims missiles travelled more than 600 km

The document claimed the missiles were launched from mobile HIMARS systems in western Persian Gulf countries and travelled more than 600 kilometres before entering Lamerd’s airspace from the northwest.

It said the claimed trajectory was consistent with locations of US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE. The report also cited the PrSM’s operational range as exceeding 640 kilometres.

According to the document, the missile used GPS and inertial guidance and travelled at more than Mach 5 before entering its terminal phase.

Iran report says strikes violated international law

The report argued that the attacks violated the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack under international humanitarian law.

It cited Articles 48 and 51 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, as well as the Convention on the Rights of the Child in relation to the attacks on the sports facilities.

The document also invoked Article 28 of the Rome Statute and the doctrine of command responsibility.

The report concluded that the Lamerd attacks constituted what it described as indiscriminate attacks and a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute. It also linked the Lamerd attacks with attacks on civilian locations in Minab, arguing that the pattern pointed to a systematic strategy rather than an isolated incident.