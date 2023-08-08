US raised human rights concerns with India in past, will do so in future: Official

We regularly raise human rights concerns with countries with which we engage, says State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 8th August 2023 9:33 am IST
Representational photo

Washington: The United States has raised the issue of human rights with India in the past regularly and will do so in the future, a senior official has said ahead of the next month’s presidential trip to New Delhi to attend the G-20 Summit.

BookMyMBBS

“We regularly raise human rights concerns with countries with which we engage, have done that — so in the past with India, and we’ll do so in the future,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Miller was responding to a question if President Joe Biden during his upcoming trip to India be asking India regarding the alleged Christian persecution in the country.

MS Education Academy

“We have made very clear that we oppose the persecution of Christians and we oppose the persecution of any religious group, no matter where it takes place in the world,” Miller said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 8th August 2023 9:33 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button