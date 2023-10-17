US regulator tells Tesla to recall about 55K Model X cars

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 17th October 2023 3:43 pm IST
Tesla cuts prices up to 19%, Model X now qualifies for US tax credit
Tesla Model X

San Francisco: Elon Musk-run Tesla has been ordered by the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US to recall 54,676 Model X vehicles, the media reported on Tuesday.

The US regulator asked Tesla to recall the cars as the vehicle controller is “likely to fail to detect low brake fluid and not display a warning light”, reports Reuters.

The electric car company has already released an over-the-air (OTA) software update to fix the problem.

“Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to this condition,” according to the NHTSA.

In August, the NHTSA started investigating approximately 280,000 Tesla vehicles (Model 3 and Model Y) over reports of loss of steering control while driving.

The malfunctioning in Tesla cars has frequently been accompanied by driver-facing messages indicating that power steering assist is reduced or disabled, reported CNBC.

The NHTSA received 12 complaints alleging loss of steering control and power steering in the vehicles.

A Model Y owner complained that the “wheel jerked hard right and made a thud”.

Tesla in July recalled nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles in the US because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired. T

esla also announced the recall of over 1,300 of its 2023 Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles due to a camera issue.

In June, Tesla recalled 137 Model Y electric vehicles (EVs) in the US in response to an issue with the fastener for the steering wheel.

