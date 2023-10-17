Dubai: Driverless, AI-powered police patrol cars unveiled at GITEX

Abu Dhabi: A self-driving patrol and AI (artificial intelligence)-powered patrol cars have been unveiled in the five-day GITEX Global 2023, which commenced in Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday, October 16.

Under the show’s theme “The Year to Imagine AI in Everything,” more than 6,000 companies from across the world gathered at the world’s largest technology and startup exhibition.

Self-driving police cars

The Dubai Police unveiled its self-driving security patrol aimed at enhancing safety in residential areas. They are expected to be rolled out next year.

The vehicle’s battery lasts up to 15 hours and the driverless unit can reach speeds of up to 7km/h.

Designed specifically for residential zones, the patrol’s main objective is to boost security coverage. It features an advanced camera with a 360-degree capture capability.

Additionally, with its smart technology and artificial intelligence, the vehicle can detect criminal behaviour, recognize faces, and read car license plates.

The patrol is also equipped with direct communication technologies, allowing it to liaise in real-time with the command and control centre at the Dubai Police’s general operations department.

AI-powered patrols

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai unveiled AI-powered patrol vehicles to monitor and assess the performance of delivery bike riders operating in Dubai.

Initially, five roving cars – each equipped with six smart cameras that provide a 360-degree view of the road – will be deployed next year to monitor more than 45,000 delivery drivers across Dubai daily.

Smart patrols utilize high-definition cameras to identify delivery riders who are not wearing the appropriate uniform or protective gear.