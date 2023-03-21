US report raises concerns over human rights violations in Pakistan

Islamabad: The US has raised serious concerns over human rights violations in Pakistan in an annual report.

The State Department’s 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices points out incidents of extrajudicial killings, arrests and enforced disappearances at the hands of government forces in Pakistan.

“There was a lack of government accountability, and abuses, including corruption and misconduct, often went unpunished, fostering a culture of impunity among perpetrators. Authorities seldom investigated or punished government officials for reported human rights abuses or acts of corruption,” Geo News quoted the report as saying in its executive summary on Pakistan.

The report covers 198 countries and territories.

As per the State Department’s assessment “physical violence, inhumane treatment and illegal invasion of people’s privacy was reported in Pakistan in 2022”.

Restrictions on freedom of expression and media in Pakistan and the torture of journalists was also highlighted, Geo News reported.

“The law provides for freedom of expression, including for members of the press, but constitutional restrictions exist,” the report stated, adding that threats, harassment, abductions, violence, and killings led journalists and editors to practice self-censorship and follow editorial directives from the government.

“The government’s failure to investigate and prosecute attacks on human rights defenders and peaceful protesters led to de facto restrictions on freedom of assembly and association. Journalists suffered high levels of violence from both state and non-state actors, including political parties,” the section on freedom of expression violations explained.

The report pointed out that police have primary domestic security responsibility for most of the country, adding that local police are under the jurisdiction of provincial governments.

Countless cases of discrimination against women, children and workers in Pakistan have been pointed out in the report as well, Geo News reported.