US reports 100 paediatric flu deaths this season

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 28th January 2023 10:22 am IST
Los Angeles: The US has reported a total of 91 pediatric flu deaths so far this season, according to the latest data released on Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 25 million illnesses, 280,000 hospitalisations, and 17,000 deaths from flu his season in the US, according to CDC estimates.

Nearly 4,000 people were hospitalized due to flu in the US in the latest week ending January 21, CDC data showed. Six influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDC recommends that everyone aged 6 months and above get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

