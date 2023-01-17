KTR appears twice on World Economic Forum’s list of top 30 influencers

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been named among the 30 top social media influencers at the ongoing World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Rao is the only Indian world leader with two social media handles on the KCore Analytics list.

While the Minister’s handle, @KTRTRS, is ranked 12th, his official handle, @MinisterKTR, is ranked 22nd.

Indian politician and member of the Aam Aadmi Party, MP Raghav Chadha, is the other Indian who made it to the list and is one spot behind the IT minister’s official handle.

The list includes climate activist Greta Thunberg, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Vanessa Nakate, environmental and indigenous rights defender Helena Gualinga, and others.