US reports 25,341 monkeypox cases

Washington: The US has reported a total of 25,341 monkeypox cases as of Wednesday since the outbreak was first reported earlier this year, according to the latest figures issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

California accounts for the highest number, with 4,886 cases, followed by New York (3,881), Florida (2,455), Texas (2,292), Georgia (1,773) and Illinois (1,300), according to the CDC data.

Monkeypox infections are rarely fatal, with most cases resolving within two to four weeks.

According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 per cent.

However, immunocompromised individuals are more likely to experience severe illness when infected, according to the CDC.