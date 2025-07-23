Hyderabad: Worldwide retail powerhouse Costco has strategically entered the Indian GCC ecosystem, cementing Hyderabad’s status as India’s fastest-growing Global Capability Centre (GCC) hub.

With its first technology centre in India, it is consequently planning to hire 1000 employees right off the bat, not only increasing job opportunities but also making Hyderabad more of a nerve centre for individuals looking to settle in the metro city, reported Reuters.

GCC’s in India

In recent times, GCCs have come as an asset which empowers businesses to foster innovation, improve operational effectiveness, and keep a competitive edge. They are crucial in making sure parent companies are able to function and help businesses quickly adjust to changes in the market.

According to Reuters, India has long been home to leading global markets and brands by having their GCC operations in India. According to a report released late last year by the IT industry body Nascom and consulting firm Zinnov, the market size of India’s global capability centres is expected to increase from USD 64.6 billion in fiscal 2024 to USD 99 billion by 2030.

Why did Costco choose Hyderabad?

For those questioning why Costco chose Hyderabad, gccrise.com explains how it is perceived to have strong assets, including comparatively quality assured infrastructure, an adept talent pool, along with dedicated governmental policies.

Hyderabad seems to be on track to solidify its position as the international hub for backend and digital transformation with the arrival of Costco’s GCC.