Hyderabad: 2 Nigerians held over ‘drug links’, deportation underway

Hyderabad: Two Nigerian citizens were arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) based on a tip-off on Wednesday, July 23, for allegedly overstaying in India and indulging in activities associated with drug peddling.

The accused have been identified as Aful Clement alias Aful David, 29, and Lazarus Chinwenmeri Favour, 19. The authorities have now moved to initiate the process for their deportation jointly with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Aful Clement, who came to India on a business visa, was earlier arrested in 2022 by Chandigarh police in a case of cheating, and he spent six months in Model Jail, Chandigarh. After obtaining bail, he stayed in India without any legal work. His visa had expired in 2019, but he continued to stay illegally.

His friend, Lazarus Chinwenmeri Favour, had come to India on a student visa to study for a degree in Science and Technology. Rather than continuing his studies, he was reportedly found hanging out with drug peddlers such as Clement and engaging in illegal activities.

The duo was arrested in Tolichowki after they were seen strolling “suspiciously.” Although no drugs were discovered during a search, officials indicate that their “behaviour pointed towards drug trafficking” activity.

“Both individuals were seen living lavishly and were suspected to be making money through drug activities. Giving them permission to stay further could be dangerous for national security,” the Hyderabad police claimed in a release.

The police have started the deportation process now, stating that their presence in the country is illegal and would aid further criminality.

Public advisory

The Hyderabad police have requested the public not to turn a blind eye towards foreigners staying beyond their visas and indulging in illegal activities, including drug peddling. Citizens have also been asked to keep an eye on what their children are doing to avoid drug addiction. Tips related to drug abuse can be given to H-NEW at 8712661601. Authorities reiterated their pledge towards making Drug-Free Hyderabad a reality.