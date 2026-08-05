US revokes visa of Brazilian ambassador in diplomatic rift

Washington: The United States has revoked the visa of Brazilian ambassador to the United States Maria Luiza Viotti amid a diplomatic dispute, US media reported Tuesday, August 4.

A senior State Department official was quoted by US media as saying the revocation was in response to Brazil denying visas to two US diplomats last month and withholding approval of the Trump administration’s nominee for US ambassador to Brazil.

In early June, US President Donald Trump nominated Daniel Perez to be the next US ambassador to Brazil. The US Senate has yet to confirm his nomination, and he will not be able to take up the post until Brazil approves the appointment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The State Department official added that the Brazilian ambassador’s visa would be restored if the situation was resolved.

Also Read US urges India, Brazil to reform trade or risk consequences

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the US move to Brazilian media outlet Globonews. Viotti was in Brazil when she was notified of the visa revocation, according to the report.

In recent weeks, Washington has announced new visa restrictions on Brazilian officials and criticized decisions by Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court related to high-profile judicial investigations.

Tensions have also extended to trade, with the announcement of new US tariffs on Brazilian products. Meanwhile, Brazil has said that it will defend its interests through diplomatic dialogue and, if necessary, through World Trade Organization mechanisms.

Earlier in July, Brazil had rejected visa applications from two US Department of State officials over concerns that their visit could support groups questioning Brazil’s electoral system.

The officials were Riley M. Barnes, assistant secretary from the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, and Samuel Samson, deputy assistant secretary from the same bureau.

The two submitted their visa applications to the Brazilian government on July 20, planning to meet with presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as officials from Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court and right-wing figures, according to reports.

A spokesperson for Brazil’s foreign office said Barnes and Samson requested visas on July 20 and they were denied.

The Trump administration also imposed tariff increases of up to 37.5 per cent on thousands of Brazilian exports. Washington said the measures were aimed at addressing what it described as unfair trade practices and Brazil’s failure to curb forced labour. The Lula administration rejected both allegations, calling the tariffs an attempt to influence Brazil’s political landscape.