US sanctions three Palestinian human rights organisations

Washington: The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on three organisations that advocate for Palestinian rights because they allegedly engage in efforts by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute Israeli nationals without Israel’s consent.

Al Haq, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights were hit with diplomatic and economic sanctions — the US uses an executive order that relates to imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court as its authority.

“We oppose the ICC’s politicised agenda, overreach, and disregard for the sovereignty of the United States and that of our allies,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

“The ongoing actions of the ICC set a dangerous precedent for all nations and we will actively oppose actions that threaten our national interests and infringe on the sovereignty of the United States and our allies, including Israel.”