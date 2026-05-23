US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Kolkata on India visit

Kolkata: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday, May 23, for his four-day diplomatic tour to India, with the city marking the opening leg of a visit that carries considerable political and historical resonance.

His arrival in the eastern metropolis ended a 14-year hiatus since an American secretary of state last visited the city, coming only weeks after West Bengal witnessed a landmark political transition with a BJP-led government assuming office.

In a post on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, “Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defense, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!”

Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defense, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days! — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 23, 2026

Rubio became the first US secretary of state to set foot in Kolkata since Hillary Clinton visited the city in May 2012.

The US Department of State said Rubio would visit Mother House, the headquarters of Saint Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in central Kolkata, and the Children’s Home in the city.

Rubio’s India itinerary, scheduled from May 23 to 26 and also encompassing Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi, is being viewed as diplomatically significant for his scheduled energy talks with India and the meeting with ministers from the Quad nations.

“Well, we want to sell them as much energy as they’ll buy. And obviously, you’ve seen I think we’re at historic levels of US production, and US export,” Rubio told reporters in Miami before he embarked on the trip to Sweden and India.

Responding to a question about India being affected by high energy prices due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio described India as a “great partner” and said he was looking forward to meeting with ministers from the Quad nations.

The Quad meeting is planned for May 26, and it is scheduled to be attended by Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presiding over it.