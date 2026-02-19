Tel Aviv: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has done “everything Israel has asked and more”, US Senator Lindsey Graham said, conveying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appreciation for Abu Dhabi’s support and cooperation.

Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv on Monday, February 16, after meeting Netanyahu, Graham said the Israeli leader wanted the message conveyed publicly, describing the UAE as a dependable and consistent partner despite regional tensions and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

He added that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, widely known as MbZ, had exceeded expectations in advancing bilateral ties, calling the Gulf state a “stalwart and reliable partner under difficult circumstances”.

Graham said his visit was part of diplomatic efforts he had pursued for more than two years to strengthen regional partnerships and security coordination.

The remarks reflect the strengthening relationship between Israel and the UAE since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, which normalised ties and paved the way for expanded cooperation in trade, security and technology despite ongoing regional tensions.

Meanwhile, a leaked Emirati government document reported in January this year suggested that the UAE had used its network of Red Sea bases to provide direct military support and intelligence to Israel during its war in Gaza. The document, reportedly written by two senior military officials to Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan in October 2023, indicated that such assistance would continue.