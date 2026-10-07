US strikes damaged 111 Iranian petrochemical, medical sites

Tehran: Attacks by the United States military on Iran’s chemical industries destroyed 111 petrochemical and pharmaceutical facilities, Iran’s representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the representative, Hadi Farajvand, said US attacks damaged 60 petrochemical complexes, 44 pharmaceutical factories and seven pharmaceutical facilities in Iran.

Farajvand said the damage was detrimental, disrupting supply chains and affecting the process of implementing obligations related to the chemical weapons convention.

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‘Iran lost complete control of Strait of Hormuz’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Iran has “lost complete control” of the Strait of Hormuz during his visit to Athens.

He said that Tehran’s economy was in “total complete free fall. “There’s almost as much oil flowing out now as there was before he conflict. So othey’ve lost complete control of the straits”

IRGC says foreign warships retreated 1,000km from Gulf

According to state-run news agency IRNA, IRGC political bureau deputy commander Brigadier-General Yadollah Javani said that foreign naval vessels have retreated over 1,000 km from Gulf waters.

Javani noted that the Revolutionary Guard Corps’ missile, drone, and naval capabilities have shifted the balance of power within the Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

IRNA quoted Javani as saying, “Previously, dozens of foreign warships and vessels roamed the Gulf. Today, the enemy’s fleet has moved more than 1,000km away from our territorial waters and does not dare approach.”

He said the future of the Middle East will be defined by the “collective security of Islamic countries and the complete withdrawal of the aggressors.”

Former Crown Prince of Iran expresses solidarity with Israel over Oct 7 attack

Former Crown Prince and son of the last Shah Reza Pahlavi expressed solidarity with Israel on the third anniversary of the October 7 attack.

“To the people of Israel: I stand with you in grief, remembrance and solidarity on the third anniversary of October 7. We will never forget those murdered or the suffering of their families and the survivors,” he wrote on X.

Pahlavi said the Islamic Republic “that armed and supported Hamas” is the same regime that “keeps Iranians in chains.”

“When Iran is free, we will hold all those involved in these crimes accountable. Both our people deserve freedom and security.”

3 alleged Iranian spies on trial in London

Three Iranian spies conducted surveillance of journalists at a Persian news channel critical of the theocratic government in Tehran and the group plotted to violently harm at least one of their targets, a British prosecutor said Tuesday, October 6.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 57, went on trial in Woolwich Crown Court on charges of engaging in conduct likely to assist Iran’s foreign intelligence service between August 2024 and March 2025.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones said people criticize Iran “at their peril” and that Iran International, a London-based satellite channel, had “come under particular attack” for its opposition to Tehran. He reminded jurors that former leader Ayatollah Khomeini ordered the death of Salman Rushdie in 1989 for his novel “The Satanic Verses,” and noted the vicious 2022 stabbing of the author in New York.