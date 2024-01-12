US, UK trying to turn Red Sea into ‘sea of blood’, says Erdogan

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, January 12, condemned the strikes launched by the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) on the Houthis in Yemen, saying they are trying to turn Red Sea into a “sea of blood”.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers, Erdogan said, “His country learned from various channels that the Houthi group are waging a “successful defense” against the US and UK.”

Erdogan criticized the disproportionate use of force by the US and UK in the Yemen conflict, comparing it to the Israeli actions in Gaza.

He added that they seem to be trying to make the Red Sea into a sea of blood.

Erdogan, commented “colourful” on the strikes by Britain and the United States on Yemen, accused Washington and London of "trying to turn the Red Sea into a sea of blood."



The Sultan isn’t happy at all about the justified strikes of the Western coalition against the Houthis and… pic.twitter.com/iEzTHLinsa — Yasmina (@yasminalombaert) January 12, 2024

On Thursday night, January 11, US and UK forces carried out 73 strikes on several targets belonging to the Houthi group in five Yemeni governorates.

The strikes were triggered by Houthi attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea.