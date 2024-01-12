Gulf countries call for restraint after US, UK conduct air strikes in Yemen

Gulf countries on Friday, January 12, expressed their “deep concern” about the military operations taking place in the Red Sea region and the airstrikes on several sites in Yemen.

On Thursday night, January 11, United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) forces carried out 73 strikes on several targets belonging to the Houthi group in five Yemeni governorates.

Taking to X, the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said “the American-British enemy, in the context of its support for the continuation of the Israeli crimes in Gaza, launched a brutal aggression against Yemen with 73 strikes.”

Saree said the raids targeted “the capital Sanaa and the governorates of Hodeidah, Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada.”

The attacks resulted in the deaths of five Houthi fighters and injuries to six others, he said.

“This brutal aggression will not dissuade Yemen from its position of support and support for the oppression of the Palestinian people, and the Yemeni armed forces confirm their continued prevention of Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine from navigation in the Arab and Red Seas,” he added.

Here are the Gulf reactions to the attack

Saudi Arabia

In a statement, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the military operations taking place in the Red Sea region and the air strikes on a number of sites in the Republic of Yemen.”

The ministry stressed the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, “in which freedom of navigation is an international demand because it harms the interests of the entire world.”

The ministry called for “restraint and avoid escalation in light of the events taking place in the region.”

UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed deep concern over the potential consequences of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

UAE underscored the significance of upholding regional security and the interests of its nations.

Oman

Oman denounced the military action from “friendly countries”, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said that the American-British attack on Yemen “contradicts Oman’s advice and will only inflame the very dangerous situation.”

He continued, “I call on all parties to exercise restraint and focus on a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Kuwait

In a statement, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Kuwait expressed concern over the Red Sea region’s developments following attacks on Yemen’s sister Republic.”

The Ministry emphasizes the significance of maintaining security and stability in the Red Sea region, ensuring freedom of navigation, reducing escalation, and prioritizing reason to protect global dependencies.