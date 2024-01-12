US urges Iran to immediately release seized oil tanker, crew

On Thursday, Iran's navy said it seized a St Nikolas, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, in retaliation for the US's oil confiscation from the same ship in 2023.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th January 2024 9:34 pm IST
US urges Iran to immediately release seized oil tanker, crew
Photo: AP

The United States (US) on Thursday, January 11, called on Iran to immediately release an oil tanker it seized off the coast of Oman, Reuters reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, “The Iranian government must release the ship and its crew immediately. This illegal seizure is the latest or Iran-facilitated action aimed at obstructing international trade.”

Also Read
US & UK carry out airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

On Thursday, Iran’s navy said it seized a St Nikolas, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, in retaliation for the US’s oil confiscation from the same ship in 2023, IRNA reported.

MS Education Academy

The seizure coincides with ongoing attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militias on Red Sea shipping routes.

The St. Nikolas vessel, carrying 145,000 metric tons of oil, departed from Basra, Iraq, and was en route to Aliaga, Turkey.

In September 2023, the US seized a tanker under the name Suez Rajan during sanctions enforcement, resulting in the seizure of nearly one million barrels of Iranian crude oil.

At that time, Iran issued a warning to the US that it would not go unanswered.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th January 2024 9:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button