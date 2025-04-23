US Vice Prez JD Vance cancels Jaipur City Palace visit amid security concerns

Jaipur: US Vice President JD Vance who is on a four-day visit to India (April 21-24) accompanied by his family has cancelled his scheduled visit to the City Palace here. While the itinerary included a visit to Jaipur’s City Palace on Wednesday, the visit has now been cancelled.

Although no official reason has been provided, sources submitted that the plan was cancelled soon after he returned from Agra and the decision was influenced by the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Vice President Vance and his family visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, spending approximately three hours at the monument before returning to Jaipur.

They are currently staying at the Rambagh Palace Hotel and are scheduled to depart for Washington on Thursday morning at 6.30 a.m.

Throughout their visit, the Vance family was seen embracing Indian culture, donning traditional Indian attire. Vance’s two sons, Vivek and Ivan, were seen in kurta-pyjamas, while his wife, Usha Vance, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with their daughter, Mirabel, upon arrival in Agra. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the family with a bouquet upon their arrival.

Vice President Vance and his family landed in Jaipur on Monday night.

On April 22, they visited Amer Fort, spending over an hour exploring the historic site.

Vance was particularly interested in the architectural and historical aspects of the fort, including Diwan-e-Aam, Ganesh Pol, Man Singh Palace, and Sheesh Mahal. City Palace Museum Director Vaibhav Chauhan had earlier announced that the City Palace would remain closed to tourists on April 23 in anticipation of Vance’s visit.

US security agencies had also conducted a thorough inspection of the venue on Tuesday to assess security arrangements.

“The City Palace, Jaipur, is honoured to welcome US Vice President JD Vance and his family on April 23, 2025. Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum, The City Palace, will remain closed for tourists on 23rd April 2025,” said Chauhan earlier on April 22.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Padmanabh Singh, a member of the former royal family, were expected to welcome the Vice President and his family at the palace.

However, the family is now in Ram Bagh.

On Tuesday, Vance also addressed the US-India relations at RIC and said that 21st century will be prosperous if India and the US work together.