US visa applicants to face social media scrutiny over Gaza visit

The United States (US) will begin scrutinising the social media activity of foreign nationals applying for visas who have visited the Gaza Strip on or after January 1, 2007, according to an internal cable obtained by Reuters.

The directive, signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, April 17, applies to both immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants—including tourists, students, and aid workers. It also encompasses employees and volunteers affiliated with non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The cable specifies,”If the review of social media results uncovers potential derogatory information relating to security issues, then a SAO must be submitted,” referring to a Security Advisory Opinion (SAO)—an interagency process used to assess whether an applicant poses a national security risk.

They also reiterated that all visa applicants are subject to continuous monitoring, adding,”Security vetting runs from the time of each application, through adjudication of the visa, and afterwards during the validity period of every issued visa, to ensure the individual remains eligible to travel to the United States.”

Rubio has previously confirmed that over 300 visas have been revoked so far this year, including those held by international students who publicly criticised Israel’s war on Gaza.

Among them are Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil and Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk, both currently detained in immigration centres while courts deliberate on their deportation cases.

The policy shift comes amid escalating tensions between the White House and major academic institutions, many of which have become focal points for protests against the war in Gaza. President Donald Trump has intensified his crackdown on such universities—most notably Harvard—by freezing over USD 2.2 billion in federal funding after it declined to implement changes demanded by his administration.