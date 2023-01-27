US visa appointment wait times at Hyderabad Consulate rise again

For student visas, the wait time is nearly three months

Published: 27th January 2023
US student visa interview
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Despite taking many initiatives, the US appointment wait times at Hyderabad Consulate rise again. The wait time for a visitor visa has reached 599 days from 261 days on January 5.

Though the US embassy in New Delhi and consulates in Hyderabad and other cities in India are taking multiple steps to reduce wait time, it is still abnormally high. People who are seeking visitor visas at the Hyderabad consulate need to wait nearly 600 days whereas, for student visas, they have to wait for nearly three months.

US visa interviews on Saturdays

Recently, the US mission in India decided to conduct visa interviews at the Hyderabad consulate and other consulates on Saturdays too to reduce appointment wait times.

Other initiatives taken to reduce the wait times include remote processing of interview waiver cases for applicants with previous U.S. visas.

In order to increase processing capacity, dozens of temporary consular officers from Washington and other embassies will arrive in India by March 2023.

Apart from it, the Department of State is also increasing the number of consular officers permanently assigned to the Embassy and Consulates in Hyderabad and other cities in India.

Wait times for US student visas at Hyderabad consulate

Even the wait times for US student visa at the Hyderabad consulate is high. Students who aspire to study in the US are starting their processing months before.

Apart from Hyderabad, the wait time is high in other US consulates too. Both at the US consulate in Mumbai and the embassy in New Delhi, the wait time for student visa is 84 days.

The situation is similar in other US consulates too. Following are wait times at US Embassy and consulates in Hyderabad and other cities.

Hyderabad

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors84
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers200
Interview Required Visitors599
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors70
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers51
Interview Waiver Visitors31
Source: US Department of State

New Delhi

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors84
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers79
Interview Required Visitors575
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors78
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers221
Interview Waiver Visitors142
Source: US Department of State

Chennai

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors84
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers232
Interview Required Visitors598
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors10
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers57
Interview Waiver Visitors17
Source: US Department of State

Kolkata

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors84
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers186
Interview Required Visitors596
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors84
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers212
Interview Waiver Visitors178
Source: US Department of State

Mumbai

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors84
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers70
Interview Required Visitors623
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors87
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers80
Interview Waiver Visitors101
Source: US Department of State

