US warned Iran over Israeli plot to target top negotiators: Report

Washington: The United States privately alerted Iran through regional intermediaries that Israel could target two of Tehran’s senior officials during diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, according to a report by The New York Times.

The newspaper, citing current and former US officials, said Washington was concerned that any attack on Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi or Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf would jeopardise ceasefire negotiations launched after hostilities eased in April.

Rather than contacting Tehran directly, US officials reportedly asked several countries in the region to pass on the warning, fearing that the killing of either official would undermine the fragile diplomatic process and trigger renewed fighting.

According to the report, Araghchi and Ghalibaf were viewed as possible Israeli targets when the war began on February 28, as Israel carried out strikes against Iran’s senior political and military leadership. However, their importance changed once they became Tehran’s leading representatives in negotiations with Washington and regional mediators.

Also Read Iran warns US, Israel against attack during Khamenei funeral

The report said US officials believed eliminating the two negotiators at that stage would effectively end prospects for a negotiated settlement.

A separate report by The Washington Post said US officials had also pressed Israeli counterparts not to target Iran’s political leadership while diplomatic contacts were under way. A White House official quoted by the newspaper said President Donald Trump wanted “the peace process to play out.”

The reports point to growing differences between Washington and Tel Aviv over the direction of the conflict. While the United States increasingly prioritised diplomacy after the ceasefire, Israel reportedly remained focused on achieving broader military objectives against Iran.

Former US State Department official Aaron David Miller told The Washington Post that the episode demonstrated a widening gap between the allies over how the conflict should end.

According to The New York Times, Ghalibaf also faced a security scare while returning to Tehran following talks with US Vice President JD Vance. Iranian intelligence reportedly warned of a possible Israeli attack on his aircraft, prompting it to divert to Mashhad before he completed the journey to the capital by road.

Despite the reported threats, Araghchi and Ghalibaf continued to participate in diplomatic engagements, including meetings in Qatar and Switzerland, as indirect talks between Washington and Tehran continued.

The reports come as the United States and Iran pursue negotiations aimed at maintaining the ceasefire and laying the groundwork for wider discussions on regional security and Tehran’s nuclear programme.