Iran warns US, Israel against attack during Khamenei funeral

Thursday, July 2, marked the 15th day since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and the 125th day since the outbreak of the war, as Iran warned the United States and Israel against launching any attack during the state funeral of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned the United States and Israel against any “miscalculation”, saying Iran’s armed forces were prepared to respond decisively to any threat or aggression, Reuters reported.

The warning came as authorities stepped up security and finalised preparations for the six-day funeral ceremonies, which are expected to draw millions of mourners and foreign dignitaries from dozens of countries.

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Mojtaba Khamenei unlikely to attend

Mojtaba Khamenei is unlikely to make a public appearance during his father’s funeral because of heightened security concerns, according to Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, the Supreme Leader’s representative in India.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with India Today before leaving for Tehran, Elahi said Mojtaba wanted to meet mourners but security officials had advised against any public appearance. He said supporters from Iran and abroad were travelling to honour the late leader and reaffirm their solidarity.

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has been named the country’s new supreme leader.

Security tightened ahead of funeral

Iran has reinforced security across the country ahead of the funeral. Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said additional troops had been deployed along land and maritime borders, while naval monitoring and air defence surveillance had been intensified.

Police have also been placed on high alert as authorities prepare for the ceremonies.

Funeral to span Iran and Iraq

The funeral will begin in Tehran on July 4 before moving to Qom, Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, and concluding with Khamenei’s burial in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.

Officials expect between 15 and 20 million mourners, making it the largest state funeral in Iran’s history. Public holidays have been declared in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad, while highways will serve as temporary parking areas. Mosques, schools, universities and sports halls have been designated to accommodate visitors.

Leaders urge public participation

President Masoud Pezeshkian described Khamenei’s death as the beginning of a new chapter of national unity, resilience and growth, saying the funeral would demonstrate Iran’s solidarity.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called on Iranians to attend the ceremonies in large numbers, saying the funeral would honour the late leader, reaffirm support for the Islamic Republic and send a message that the nation would not forget those killed during the conflict.

Foreign delegations to attend

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said countries that supported or defended the US and Israeli strikes on Iran had not been invited to the funeral.

He said official delegations from more than 30 countries, including India, Pakistan, Russia, China, Georgia and Cuba, would attend, along with religious leaders from about 90 countries and grassroots groups from Eastern Europe. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to participate.

Afghan mourners granted special access

Iran has made special arrangements for Afghan nationals wishing to attend the funeral.

Taybad Governor Hossein Jafari said visa holders would be allowed to enter through the Dogharoun border crossing before travelling to Mashhad for the final ceremonies. Around 2,500 visas have been issued, with transport arranged to return visitors to the border after the funeral.

Salman Khurshid to represent Congress

The Indian National Congress has nominated senior leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid to represent the party at the state funeral of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In a condolence letter, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the invitation reflected the longstanding friendship between India and Iran and reaffirmed the party’s solidarity with the Iranian people during the period of mourning.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI)

Iran bars IAEA access to bombed nuclear sites

Iran will not allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to access nuclear facilities damaged during the conflict, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

He said the restriction was mandated by legislation approved by parliament and the Supreme National Security Council, which will determine any future level of access to the sites.

Doha talks continue

Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran continued in Doha through Qatari mediation.

US President Donald Trump said recent meetings had produced “very good” progress and claimed efforts to denuclearise Iran were moving forward. His envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Qatar earlier this week for discussions with mediators, although no direct US-Iran talks have taken place.

US Vice President JD Vance also said the negotiations were progressing well but warned that Washington would not hesitate to launch further military action if Tehran resumed its nuclear programme or threatened commercial shipping.

Iran rejects Bahrain security summit

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi criticised a US-led regional security summit in Bahrain, saying security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz should be managed by countries in the region rather than foreign military alliances.

He said lasting stability could not be achieved through external military coalitions and insisted regional states should take responsibility for safeguarding strategic waterways.

CENTCOM praises troops in Bahrain

US Central Command Commander Adm. Brad Cooper praised American soldiers and sailors stationed in Bahrain after they intercepted 14 Iranian one-way attack drones in recent weeks.

In a post on X, Cooper said their professionalism, skill and swift response had helped save lives.

“Today, I was proud to recognize American Soldiers and Sailors assigned to a Joint Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) unit in Bahrain for their exceptional performance in shooting down 14 Iranian one-way attack drones over the past several weeks. The incredible… pic.twitter.com/ujgmrAFAZo — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 2, 2026

Report points to possible US troop reduction

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was considering reducing its military presence in Saudi Arabia after recent differences over regional security arrangements.

If implemented, the move would mark a significant shift in the longstanding security partnership between Washington and Riyadh. Neither government has officially commented on the report.