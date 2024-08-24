US welcomes PM Modi’s Ukraine visit, says can be helpful in ending conflict

Washington: The US has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine, saying it can be helpful if it facilitates ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“India is a strong partner for the United States, and the Prime Minister is as well. And, … him going to Kyiv and having conversations with (Ukraine) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky about where this all ends and how it ends — if that can be helpful to getting us to an end to the conflict that comports with President Zelensky’s vision for a just peace, well, then we think that would be helpful,” White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Friday when asked at a media briefing whether he sees PM Modi’s visit potentially being productive or not.

“If there’s another country out there that is willing to be helpful in terms of trying to end the war in Ukraine, we welcome that. But by being helpful, we mean it’s got to include conversations with the Ukrainians, and it’s got to start from an understanding of where President Zelensky is on this,” he said.

Earlier during his talks with Zelensky on Friday, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s principled position and commitment to a peaceful settlement to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. He also reiterated India’s readiness to contribute in “all possible ways” to facilitate the speedy return of peace in the region.

“My visit to Ukraine was historic. I came to this great nation with the aim of deepening India-Ukraine friendship. I had productive talks with President Zelensky. India firmly believes that peace must always prevail. I thank the Government and people of Ukraine for their hospitality,” said PM Modi after the bilateral discussions in Kyiv.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Zelensky and the Ukrainian authorities for the help and support they provided in the safe evacuation of Indian students from the warzone a few weeks after the conflict began in February 2022.

A joint statement issued after the one-on-one and delegation-level talks mentioned that both leaders emphasised the need for “sincere and practical engagement” between all parties to develop innovative solutions that would be widely accepted and contribute to the speedy restoration of peace.

It also stated that both leaders have expressed mutual interest in working on upgrading bilateral relations from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership in the future.