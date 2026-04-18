Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again, accusing US of violating deal

Iran swiftly reversed course on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, reimposing restrictions on the critical waterway on Saturday, April 18, after the United States said the move would not end its blockade.

The country’s joint military command said on Saturday that it “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state … under strict management and control of the armed forces.” It warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting carried the military’s statement that claimed the US has “continued acts of piracy and maritime theft under the guise of a so-called blockade.”

“Until the United States restores full freedom of navigation for vessels travelling from Iran to their destinations and back, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain tightly controlled and in its previous condition,” said the IRGC command.

The announcement came the morning after President Donald Trump said the blockade “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with the US, including on its nuclear program.

US will start dropping bombs if no deal: Trump warns Iran

Trump on Saturday said the US will “start dropping bombs” if Tehran does not reach a deal.

When asked if he will extend the ceasefire if there is no deal by Wednesday, April 22, the President said, “I don’t know. Maybe I won’t extend it – but the blockade is going to remain.”

“Unfortunately, we’ll have to start dropping bombs again,” said Trump on board Air Force One.

"If you don't have a deal by Wednesday when the ceasefire ends, will you extend the ceasefire?"@POTUS: "I don't know. Maybe I won't extend it — but the blockade is going to remain… Unfortunately, we'll have to start dropping bombs again." pic.twitter.com/rhC6ATfezT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 18, 2026

Iran swiftly reversed course on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, reimposing restrictions on the critical waterway on Saturday after the US said the move would not end its blockade.

The country’s joint military command said on Saturday that it “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state … under strict management and control of the armed forces.” It warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting carried the military’s statement that claimed the US has “continued acts of piracy and maritime theft under the guise of a so-called blockade.”

“Until the United States restores full freedom of navigation for vessels travelling from Iran to their destinations and back, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain tightly controlled and in its previous condition,” said the IRGC command.

Over 120 arrested across Iran for ‘preparing attack by enemy’

IRGC arrested more than 120 individuals who were allegedly affiliated with the US, United Kingdom, and Israel and “preparing the grounds for a military attack by the enemy,” the semiofficial Tasnim news agency said.

The IRGC arrested seven others who they claimed were “sending coordinates of sensitive locations to their headquarters.”

In Mazandaran province, 69 were arrested while 51 others, including three espionage teams, were busted in Kerman province, Tasnim reported.

War not over, will respond to any deception in diplomacy: Iran

Iran’s Defence Ministry spokesman Brig Gen Reza Talaei said the war with US has not yet ended and warned that Iran is ready to respond to any “deception in diplomacy.”

He said the Strait of Hormuz is only open during a ceasefire and conditionally, two Iranian semiofficial news agencies reported.

Brig Gen Reza said “military vessels and those linked to hostile forces have no right” of transit, according to the ISNA and Mehr news agencies.

Also Read Trump says he may not extend Iran ceasefire if no deal is reached

Pakistani leader heads home from Turkey ahead of US-Iran talks

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, right, who also heads Iran’s negotiation delegation in talks with the United States, meets with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, left, on April 16, 2026, in Tehran, Iran (Source: Anadolu Agency)

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has concluded his three-day visit to Iran as part of Islamabad’s efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran.

Munir, who was heading a high-level delegation to Iran, landed in Tehran on Wednesday, becoming the first foreign military leader to visit the country since a two-week ceasefire was agreed between Iran and the US on April 8.

During the visit, Munir held discussions with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian and also met with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

He also met the Commander of Khatam ul Anbiya Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also part of the Pakistani delegation.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the discussions were “focused upon bringing sustainable peace to the region, with particular emphasis on the evolving regional security environment, ongoing diplomatic engagements, and collaborative measures aimed at promoting enduring peace and stability in the region”.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for home after visiting Turkey, where he attended a diplomatic forum in Antalya.

While there, he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ahead of the second round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

While at the forum, Sharif discussed recent regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington with Erdogan and the Qatari emir.

Pakistan is expected to host the second round of talks between Iran and the United States early next week.

Iran announces partial reopening of its airspace

Iran has announced a partial reopening of its airspace after a seven-week hiatus because of the war, state media reported.

The Civil Aviation Organization said air routes over eastern Iran were reopened at 7 am (9 am IST), according to the state-owned Iran newspaper. It said flights at the country’s airports would gradually resume, but did not give a timeframe.

Iran’s airspace had been closed since the U.S. and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28. The partial reopening has come more than a week into a ceasefire between Iran and the US.

(With inputs from agencies)