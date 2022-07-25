USA: Two dead, five injured in Los Angeles park shooting

Los Angeles: Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at a park in Los Angeles, authorities said.

At around 3.45 pm on Sunday, officers received numerous radio calls of a shooting in progress near the baseball field at Peck Park, Xinhua news agency quoted the Los Angeles Police Department as saying in a statement.

Officers responded and located multiple victims, the statement added.

Tiroteo en la exhibición de autos Peck Park en Los Ángeles, California deja como saldo 3 muertos y 6 heridos. pic.twitter.com/3jNsmNghLx — Brenda Peña (@Bren_PenaBello) July 25, 2022

The paramedics transported seven victims to local hospitals, said the Los Angeles Fire Department, adding that two of the shooting victims were pronounced deceased and the other five victims were being treated for various injuries.

Police said that an unknown number of firearms were located at the scene and will be booked as evidence.

It remains unknown how many suspects were involved or if this is a gang-related incident, the police added.

The Los Angeles Police Department declared a citywide tactical alert after the shooting.

Witnesses said hundreds of people were gathered for a car show and other activities around the park.

When gunfire erupted, people immediately ran from the scene in terror, reported KABC-TV, the West Coast flagship station of the ABC network.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)