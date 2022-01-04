USA Women’s U-19 team set for Caribbean tour in January

Washington: USA Cricket has announced an inaugural international tour for the USA Women’s Under 19 team as they are set to travel to the Caribbean in January to play against Windward Islands U19 Women’s team in a series of four Twenty20 matches.

The Windward Islands comprise the islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, St. Lucia, and Dominica.

According to USA Cricket, in partnership with both the Windward Islands Cricket Board and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Cricket Association, the tour is part of the wider long-term strategic partnership that USA Cricket has with Cricket West Indies (CWI), their nearest Full Member Nation of the ICC.

“We are pleased to partner with the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association to create a T20 series that would be mutually beneficial to both our under 19 teams,” USA Cricket Board Member and Women and Girls Committee Chair, Nadia Gruny said in a statement.

“In line with our recently launched plan to Shape the Future for Women & Girls in American Cricket to ‘Create increased competitive international match opportunities’, this tour will present a fantastic opportunity for some of the young talent who have stood out on our new domestic pathway this year to get international exposure and a competitive level of cricket in the Caribbean,” she added.

WICB President, Dr. Kishore Shallow said, “This exciting tour represents a shared vision of both USA Cricket and WICB to offer more development opportunities for female cricketers. We are grateful for the initiative and cooperation of USA Cricket to execute what I anticipate to be a fantastic series of competitive cricket.”

USA Cricket said the selected U19 squad does not include several of the U19 players who participated in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier (WCQ) in Zimbabwe.