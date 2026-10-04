Use ballot paper to seek mandate in 4 states: Bandi Sanjay to Congress

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday, October 3, said Congress, which is complaining about EVMs, should seek a fresh mandate, using ballot papers, in four states, including Telangana and Karnataka, where it is in power.

Further, he said that the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Telangana on Sunday, October 4, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Sanjay Kumar, Union MoS (Home), said Congress should respond to the statement of its Keralam leader and state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala that Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls helped in removing the fake entries allegedly made by CPI(M).

“I am challenging Congress. Whenever you lose, you complain about EVMs. Congress is in power in four states–Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala. You made the four Congress Chief Ministers resign. Let the elections be conducted using ballot papers. Are you ready for it?” he asked.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday demanded dissolving the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, saying that “all the elections were illegal” and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of all the states were “illegal”. Kharge said fresh polls should be conducted on ballot papers.

Sanjay Kumar claimed that the turnout of people at the public event conducted in Mumbai on October 2 was poor, though Congress, Communists, AAP and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were involved in it.

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, said at least 5,000 people turned up at the Ganesh Chaturthi event conducted in the town by a BJP activist.

The opposition parties lack public support, and they are not able to question the NDA government on development and welfare programmes, he claimed.

There is no debate among people about SIR as they are only concerned about their vote and development, he said.

Taking strong exception to the desecration of an idol of Goddess Santoshi Mata at a temple in Hyderabad, two days ago, he said such incidents would not recur if the government and police take tough action.

Referring to acts of alleged desecration at several temples in Telangana, he said the Congress government is giving a stock reply that they were carried out by mentally unstable persons.

Demanding serious action, he said the government would not be able to control if youth take to the streets in protest against such incidents.

Amit Shah was scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a dairy project and attend the silver jubilee celebrations of a medical college at Karimnagar in Telangana on October 4, which now stands postponed.