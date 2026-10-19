Use earphones or be penalised: Rlys to spread mobile awareness

New Delhi: Railway zones will spread awareness among passengers through public-address systems, urging them to avoid playing loud music or videos on mobile phones on trains and railway premises as violations can attract fines or even imprisonment.

In a circular dated October 6, the Southern Railway has asked its divisions to educate passengers that playing music or videos in speaker mode or engaging in loud conversations on railway premises or on trains may invite action, including a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months.

The Northern and Western Railway zones have also decided to initiate action to prevent the widespread misuse of mobile phones on trains.

“It is the right move by the Southern Railway zone. It is high time that passengers were asked to discipline themselves and use headphones while listening to music or watching videos,” a senior Northern Railway official said.

“Passengers should be made aware that the necessary amendments have been made to the law to penalise or prosecute those who use mobile phones in a manner that causes inconvenience to other passengers,” he added.

Several complaints on grievance system

Officials said several complaints were lodged through the railways’ grievance redressal and assistance system—Rail Madad—by passengers who complained about fellow travellers playing loud music through speakers in air-conditioned coaches, causing nuisance and inconvenience to others.

“Further, in recent times, with the advent of widespread mobile internet access, playing videos and other content through speaker mode has become highly prevalent in public spaces. In the present scenario, there is an urgent need to put in place arrangements to ensure that travelling passengers are not inconvenienced,” the Southern Railway circular said.

A senior Western Railway official said, following recent amendments to railway laws, mobile phone-related nuisances can now be dealt with firmly, without leniency.

“The Railway Board had issued directives to all zones in 2012 to urge passengers, through public-address systems or stickers displayed in coaches, to refrain from mobile phone use that adversely affects the comfort of fellow passengers. In the absence of a specific statutory provision, it was difficult to enforce mobile manners then. Now, we can do so more assertively with legal backing,” he said.

Circulars not enough, say passenger bodies

However, some passenger bodies have raised concerns on the effective implementation of the law.

“We welcome the decision and urge the railways to enforce it firmly. Merely issuing circulars will serve no purpose. Does the railways have the manpower to enforce it?” asked Basant Kumar Shukla, a Nagpur-based railway passenger association representative.

“There is a huge shortage of both Railway Protection Force personnel and train ticket examiners, due to which several complaints, including those related to unauthorised entry into coaches, berth encroachment, cleanliness and water problems, go unattended,” he added.