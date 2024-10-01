Users storms over State Bank of India’s UPI server failing

Hyderabad: State Bank of India’s UPI services have been reportedly down for a reported three days, with users complaining about being unable to complete UPI transactions on Tuesday evening, October 1.

Users took to social media platforms flagging the bank’s UPI services as not working for most of the time the past three days. The bank’s UPI, online banking and its own online services app, SBI YONO are not available at the time of writing.

One social media user posted about his ordeal of money getting stuck in the payment gateway and needing money urgently:

“Hello SBI, Can you tell me how long this server will be down because I sent money 2 days ago through international? It has not reached my India account in the SBI account yet and I need money urgently tomorrow morning”

The bank’s social media team has acknowledged the issue, by taking to social media platform X to say:

“We regret the inconvenience caused to you. Due to some network traffic and technical issues faced by the telecom service providers, the servers of our Digital Services slow down. We are repeatedly working towards providing seamless Internet Banking and other Digital Services.”

Interestingly, the bank’s recent X post about encouraging consumers to use its banking app, which is currently out of service faced a huge backlash, with the users criticising the bank’s service is not functional.

Coincidently, The online retailer Amazon.in is running their annual sale, named Great Indian Festival, which promotes SBI’s debit and credit cards for offers and deals.

