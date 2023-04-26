Using one WhatsApp account on multiple phones now a reality

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has finally released a much-needed feature that allows users to use one WhatsApp account on multiple phones. This feature has been long-awaited by users who use multiple phones and have faced inconvenience switching between phones to access their WhatsApp accounts.

The new feature enables the same account to be used on up to four phones simultaneously. The announcement was made by Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, on Facebook. He stated, “Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones.”

While a similar feature was already available under the ‘Linked devices’ option, it only allowed access to WhatsApp from browsers on computers, Android tablets, and the primary phone. With this new feature, users can log in to one WhatsApp account on up to four devices, providing a more seamless experience.

This feature will not only benefit users who want to use one WhatsApp account on multiple devices but will also be advantageous for small businesses where multiple employees can send and receive messages from a single business WhatsApp account by logging into the account using multiple devices.

How to login into one WhatsApp account on multiple phones

To login into one WhatsApp account on multiple phones, users need to follow simple steps.

Firstly, they need to open the WhatsApp app on the secondary phone and tap on the ‘link to existing account’ feature. A QR code will appear on the screen. Then, they need to open the WhatsApp app on the primary phone and tap on ‘link a device’ under ‘Linked devices’ option. Finally, users need to scan the QR code that appeared on the secondary phone using the primary phone to login into the WhatsApp account on the secondary phone without logging out from the primary phone.

It is important to note that for security reasons, the WhatsApp account on the secondary phone will be logged out automatically if the primary phone remains inactive for a long time. The feature is available on both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp working on new feature ‘channels’

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new feature called “channels,” which is a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information on iOS.

The messaging platform plans to rename the Status tab “Updates” to include channels within this section.

WhatsApp channels are private tools in which phone numbers and user information are always kept private. This feature is still under development and will be released in a future update of the app.