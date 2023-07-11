USNS Salvor docked at L&T Shipyard in Chennai

Chennai: Executive Vice President and Head- Defence IC, L&T, Arun Ramchandani, US Consul General Judith Ravin, The Commanding Officer of the USNS Salvor, Captain Andrew MacLeod (L) and others stand on the USNS Salvor which has been docked at Larsen and Toubro Shipyard at Kattupalli Port for voyage repairs, in Chennai, Monday, July 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

