Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela age gap sparks buzz

Hyderabad: The conversation around age gaps between heroes and heroines in Indian cinema is growing stronger every year. Recently, the pairing of Mouni Roy with Chiranjeevi in the upcoming fantasy film Vishwambhara sparked debates online. Similarly, actors like Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ravi Teja have often been paired with actresses who are decades younger than they are.

Now, another pairing has added fuel to this discussion. Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela will be seen together in the upcoming Telugu action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh. While the film has created strong buzz among fans, the noticeable age difference between the lead actors has become a talking point.

Pawan Kalyan was born on September 2, 1971, while Sreeleela was born on June 14, 2001. This places an approximate age gap of nearly 30 years between the two stars. As of early 2026, Pawan Kalyan is around 54 to 55 years old, while Sreeleela is about 24 to 25 years old. Interestingly, Sreeleela has also recently completed her MBBS degree.

Some viewers feel that such pairings are becoming increasingly common in Tollywood. While star power and box office appeal often drive casting decisions, many fans believe the on-screen chemistry sometimes looks less convincing.

In several discussions on social media, audiences have even commented that certain pairings resemble a father-daughter dynamic rather than a romantic hero-heroine relationship. This has raised questions about whether the industry should encourage more age-appropriate casting in the future.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh gets censor clearance

Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is gearing up for its theatrical release. The action entertainer, directed by Harish Shankar and starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, has completed its censorship process. The Central Board of Film Certification has granted the film a U/A certificate without any cuts.

The movie is scheduled to release worldwide on March 19, 2026, as a special Ugadi treat for audiences. The runtime of the film has been locked at 2 hours and 34 minutes.

Third single announcement creates buzz

Along with the censor update, the makers also unveiled a new poster announcing the third single from the film titled Collar Ey Ethara. The short promotional video of the song, around 40 seconds long, showcases Pawan Kalyan in a stylish and powerful avatar.

The full song will be released on March 12 with a grand event planned at one of Hyderabad’s biggest single-screen theatres. With promotions now entering the final stage, the makers are hoping to build strong momentum ahead of the film’s release.