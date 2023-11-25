Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan mesmerizes audiences in concerts in New Zealand

Auckland: The Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of NZ organized a Ghazal evening on November 24th at Freemans Bay Community Hall in Auckland, paying tribute to Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan. The esteemed Hindustani Classical and Ghazal Vocalist mesmerized the audience with a series of enchanting Ghazals.

“Event Highlights: Lighting Ceremony, Welcome Speech, and Local Singers’ Ghazal Performances”

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Ropa Suchdev, Kulwant Minhas and Ajaz Nusrat, followed by a welcome speech from Roopa Suchdev. Before the main event, a symphony was introduced, featuring captivating Ghazal performances by local singers Jaspreet S Kandhari, Kiranjit Singh, Vidya Teke, and Nisar Mirza.

“Introduction by Association Secretary Syed Mujeeb: Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan, Chief Guest and Star Performer”

Syed Mujeeb, the Secretary of the association, had the honor of introducing the chief guest and star performer, Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan. He provided a brief overview of Khan’s musical legacy, touching upon Hindustani Classical Music and the Gharana System.

(From left to right) Tahseen Sultana, Syed Mujeeb, Ghouse Majeed, Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan

Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan, belonging to the illustrious lineage of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, received his training under the guidance of his father, the late Ustad Ghulam Sadiq Khan Sahab, a Padma Shri Awardee. Grandson of the legendary Ustad Mushtaq Husain Khan Sahab, the first recipient of the Padma Bhushan Award in Hindustani Classical Vocal Category, Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan carries forward a rich legacy in the world of classical music.

Hindustani Classical Music: Hindustani Classical Music, the classical tradition of the northern regions of the Indian subcontinent, is an integral part of India’s cultural heritage. It encompasses a unique tradition of gharana systems and revolves around the central notion of ragas, sung to rhythmic cycles or talas. This melodic music, devoid of harmony, has been exemplified by stalwarts like Ustad Bismillah Khan, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, and Ravi Shankar, all recipients of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award for their exceptional contributions to the arts.

Gharana System: In the realm of Indian classical music, the gharana system plays a pivotal role, connecting performers through distinctive musical styles, ideologies, and pedagogies. Gharanas like Dilli, Agra, Gwalior, Indore, Atrauli-Jaipur, Kirana, and Patiala each bring a unique approach to ragas, techniques, ornamentation, and interpretation. For instance, the Kirana gharana is noted for its intricate use of sargam taan, while the Patiala gharana emphasizes bol baant and bol taan, showcasing the diversity and richness within the world of Hindustani classical music.

“Event Facilitation and Dignitary Acknowledgment”

Ghouse Majeed facilitated the event, expressing gratitude to the sponsors. Nasir Khan took on the role of the Master of Ceremonies in the second half. Notably, Ghouse Majeed served as both the event manager and MC. Distinguished guests included Amit Sen Gupta, Ajaz Nusrat Aziz, President PANZ, Promila Dua, and Sohan Mittal.