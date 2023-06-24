Uttam dismisses reports of joining BRS

Uttam has vehemently denied these rumors and expressed his anger with the deliberate spread of misinformation against him

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 24th June 2023 8:22 am IST
Telangana Congress MP assures restoration of OPS if voted to power
Telangana Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: There is a significant buzz on social media surrounding the possible resignation of Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy from the party. Speculation about his potential move to the ruling BRS party has been circulating consistently.

According to widespread reports, Uttam was allegedly offered a position within the BRS party. However, Uttam has vehemently denied these rumors and expressed his anger with the deliberate spread of misinformation against him. He refuted the news reports suggesting that he was leaving the party and warned that he would pursue legal action against anyone spreading false propaganda.

“I categorically state that the news of me leaving the Congress party is part of a misinformation campaign. If false propaganda continues, I will pursue legal action,” Uttam stated firmly. In support of Uttam, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka also dismissed the reports of Uttam’s departure, emphasizing Uttam’s strong allegiance to the Congress party.

MS Education Academy

In recent times, there has been a notable influx of politicians joining the Congress party. Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Jupally, and others are expected to join the ranks of the grand old party soon.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 24th June 2023 8:22 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button