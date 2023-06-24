Uttam dismisses reports of joining BRS

Hyderabad: There is a significant buzz on social media surrounding the possible resignation of Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy from the party. Speculation about his potential move to the ruling BRS party has been circulating consistently.

According to widespread reports, Uttam was allegedly offered a position within the BRS party. However, Uttam has vehemently denied these rumors and expressed his anger with the deliberate spread of misinformation against him. He refuted the news reports suggesting that he was leaving the party and warned that he would pursue legal action against anyone spreading false propaganda.

“I categorically state that the news of me leaving the Congress party is part of a misinformation campaign. If false propaganda continues, I will pursue legal action,” Uttam stated firmly. In support of Uttam, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka also dismissed the reports of Uttam’s departure, emphasizing Uttam’s strong allegiance to the Congress party.

In recent times, there has been a notable influx of politicians joining the Congress party. Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Jupally, and others are expected to join the ranks of the grand old party soon.