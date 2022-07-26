Uttam Kumar accuses KCR of pushing Telangana into financial crisis

Hyderabad: Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of pushing Telangana into a financial crisis as the state debts increased five times during his 8 years reign.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in reply to a question raised in the Lok Sabha revealed that some states had crossed the debt limits.

“The Telangana Government has increased these debts to Rs.3,12,191 crore in just 7-8 years. As per the RBI report, the total outstanding liabilities of Telangana increased to Rs. 72,658.10 crore in 2015, Rs.90,523.4 cr in 2016, Rs.81,820.9 cr in 2017, Rs.160,296.3 cr in 2018, Rs.190,202.7 cr in 2019, Rs. 225,418.0 cr in 2020, Rs.267,530.7 cr in 2021 and to Rs.312,191.3 cr in 2022,” Reddy said.

The debts and liabilities of Telangana are more than the budget of Orissa and Chhattisgarh. Uttam Reddy accused the TRS government that it has not used the debts on production oriented projects.

Ready said that in view of the financial crisis the state government is unable to pay the salaries and pensions of government employees on time.